Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.