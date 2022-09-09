Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 4,076 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

