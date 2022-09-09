Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,284.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,282.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.