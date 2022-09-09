Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

