Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $135.19 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.96.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

