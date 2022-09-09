KIWIGO (KGO) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $970,484.77 and approximately $59,599.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO (KGO) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto. The official website for KIWIGO is www.kiwigo.app.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIWIGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIWIGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

