Koinos Trading Up 17.9% This Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Koinos has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $17,649.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Koinos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Koinos Profile

KOIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.