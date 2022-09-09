Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.50 EPS.

Shares of KFY opened at $51.35 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

