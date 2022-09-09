Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.50 EPS.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Shares of KFY opened at $51.35 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
