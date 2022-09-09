Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.12 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $209,713.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,557,585 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

