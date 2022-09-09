Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

