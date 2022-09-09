Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kuverit (KUV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $92,933.22 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Kuverit (KUV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

