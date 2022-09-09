Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.68. 4,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

