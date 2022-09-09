Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Shares Down 5.1%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. 74,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 95,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Labrador Gold in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.29.

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

