LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PTN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 2,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,447. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

