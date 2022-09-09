Lafitte Capital Management LP Has $3.02 Million Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Lafitte Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,956,695 shares during the quarter. EZCORP accounts for about 5.4% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

