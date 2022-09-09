Lambda (LAMB) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $605,976.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.