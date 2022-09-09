Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $28,839.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

