LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Position Reduced by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $5,020,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,788,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LGVCU remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.