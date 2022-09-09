Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells $13,139.10 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $13,139.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,723. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.