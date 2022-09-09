Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

