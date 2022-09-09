Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Boosted by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for 0.4% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

LAUR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 4,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

