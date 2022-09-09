Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Financial Analysis

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $39.67 million 0.78 -$17.99 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.81 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Risk & Volatility

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

