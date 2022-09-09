LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,607 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com makes up about 8.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of LegalZoom.com worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,591,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.5 %

LZ stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

