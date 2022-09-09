Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 836,436 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,484 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

