LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0051

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $10,127.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,585,545 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

