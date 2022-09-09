LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $8,970.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,329,145 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

