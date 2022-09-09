Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

