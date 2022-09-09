Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Acquires 47,899 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. 4,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,261. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

