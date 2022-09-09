Loser Coin (LOWB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $410,286.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $410,286.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin (CRYPTO:LOWB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

