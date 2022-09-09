Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $396.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.