Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sep 9th, 2022

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $396.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Read More

Earnings History for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

