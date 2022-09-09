Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 494.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $204.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

