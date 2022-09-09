Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Lululemon Athletica worth $356,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.96 and its 200 day moving average is $314.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.96.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

