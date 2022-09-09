Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 102 535 919 15 2.54

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.73%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -15.30% 560.21% -8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.47 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $3.58 billion -$110.74 million -16.39

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

