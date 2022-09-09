Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.