Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 501 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,309. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

