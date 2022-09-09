Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 597 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.88. 50,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.