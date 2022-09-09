Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,068. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.50 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

