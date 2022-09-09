Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.42. 116,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.