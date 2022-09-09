Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.56. 53,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

