Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 12,348,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.

