Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 12,348,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.