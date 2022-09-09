Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 461,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

