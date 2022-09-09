Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 64,180 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.03% of TD SYNNEX worth $102,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

