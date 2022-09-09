Lyrical Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.22% of Univar Solutions worth $176,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $814,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.