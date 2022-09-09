Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $182.68 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $182,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Assurant by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

