Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $229.77 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 3.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.50% of Suncor Energy worth $229,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

