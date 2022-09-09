Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 8,847 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 6.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.71% of United Rentals worth $435,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.6 %

URI stock opened at $304.93 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.62 and its 200-day moving average is $301.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

