Lyrical Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 3.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.51% of Lithia Motors worth $218,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $251.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.87 and a 1 year high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

