Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 109,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 190,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.