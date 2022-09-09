Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,321,860 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $935,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

