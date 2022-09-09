Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310,392 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $290,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Up 3.2 %
BAC stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
